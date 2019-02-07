Richard passed away on February 2nd, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona where he resided since 1982. He was born to Ward Nabholz and Margaret (Kemp) Nabholz on June 11th, 1931 in Independence, Iowa. Richard built a career in the plumbing, heating , and cooling industry and owned businesses in Waterloo and Mesa. He was active in the Elk's and Lion's clubs in Waterloo, and with the Knights of Columbus in Mesa. Richard loved to fly. As a light aircraft pilot he flew mercy flights for sick children in the Midwest. In Arizona he was active in search and rescue with the Civil Air Patrol.
Richard was preceded in death by Josephine Blomgren Nabholz, Guadalupe (Pita) L. Romero Nabholz, and daughter Rebecca Nabholz Hall. He is survived by sons Steven Nabholz, Ricardo Nabholz, and Jason Bird; grandsons Christopher Nabholz, Michael Nabholz, and Kevin Kotula; and 5 great-grandsons.
Richard will be buried with Pita at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, AZ.
