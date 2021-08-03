WATERLOO-Richard Morrison, 84 of Waterloo died July 31, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on May 29, 1937 in Iowa City, son of Leighton and Violet Sutton Morrison. He served in the US Navy. Richard married Linda Hickman April 21, 1962 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He was a welder working for the Doerfer Corp. in Cedar Falls for 30 years. He also worked at Waterloo Steel for 10 years. Richard was a member of Burton Ave. Baptist Church and was attending Hagerman Baptist Church. He liked fishing, bowling, and working with his hands. He enjoyed refinishing furniture and cherished time spent with family. Survived by: wife, Linda; daughter Julie Lahmann, Denver; 2 sons Curtis (Katherine) Morrison and Joe (Madonna) Morrison, Waterloo; 8 grandchildren, Austin (Jule), Gabriel, Samantha (Billy), Ariel (Adam), Tyler (Ashley), Tony, Lindsey, Caleb; 1 great-grandson, Bennett; 2 brothers, Herb (Sandy) Morrison, Washburn, Basil (Veronica) Morrison, Rocky Mountain, NC. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters Patricia Caughron and Viola Burns, and brother Roger Morrison.