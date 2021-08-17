Richard Lynn Bisbee

Richard attended St. Mary’s School, Columbus High School, and graduated from East High School in 1964. Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964 and served as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. After completing his service with the Air Force, he enrolled at Hawkeye Technical College and received his certification as a welder. Richard moved to Seattle WA where he began working for Todd Shipyards as a welder building fishing boats. He then went to work for Boeing Aircraft and retired as a tool maker in 2001, moving to Sun City AZ in 2006.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his niece Laura and her family in California during his yearly exodus north to escape the summer heat in Phoenix. He also traveled with his friends on fishing trips to Cabos, Mexico and looked forward to weekend trips to his cabin on Star Lake, WA where they fished and had golf outings. Richard was a connoisseur of 60’s and 70’s rock and roll music and had an extensive collection of CDs to prove it. He followed the Seattle Seahawks and Phoenix Cardinals and would tape the games to watch later. He often warned his older brother William not to discuss the outcome of the game till he had an opportunity to watch it.