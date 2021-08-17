February 6, 1946-July 6, 2021
Richard Lynn Bisbee, 75, died at his home in Sun City, AZ on July 6, 2021. Richard was born in Waterloo IA on February 6, 1946 to Francis and Florence (Faley) Bisbee.
Richard attended St. Mary’s School, Columbus High School, and graduated from East High School in 1964. Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964 and served as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. After completing his service with the Air Force, he enrolled at Hawkeye Technical College and received his certification as a welder. Richard moved to Seattle WA where he began working for Todd Shipyards as a welder building fishing boats. He then went to work for Boeing Aircraft and retired as a tool maker in 2001, moving to Sun City AZ in 2006.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his niece Laura and her family in California during his yearly exodus north to escape the summer heat in Phoenix. He also traveled with his friends on fishing trips to Cabos, Mexico and looked forward to weekend trips to his cabin on Star Lake, WA where they fished and had golf outings. Richard was a connoisseur of 60’s and 70’s rock and roll music and had an extensive collection of CDs to prove it. He followed the Seattle Seahawks and Phoenix Cardinals and would tape the games to watch later. He often warned his older brother William not to discuss the outcome of the game till he had an opportunity to watch it.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Florence Bisbee, his sister Susan Simpson, his nephew Michael Bisbee, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his brother William Bisbee of Waterloo, IA, his niece Laura (Matt) Cameron, his great-niece Taylor, his great-nephew Declan, all of Willits CA and great-niece Paige Bisbee of Waterloo IA.
Per Richard’s request he was cremated. At a later date, his remains will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, IA with full military rites.
Please join us for a celebration and remembrance of Richard’s life on August 22, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Snowdon House located at 306 Washington St. (entrance 300 block of South Street). We look forward to seeing you.
