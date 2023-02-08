May 24, 1933-February 4, 2023

Richard Lewis Frizell was born May 24, 1933 in Durant, Mississippi. He was the son of the late Sylvester (Deedie) Frizell, Sr. and Josephine Rodgers. He departed this earthly life on Saturday—February 4, 2023 at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa at 9:24 p.m. of natural causes. He married Mary Lou Montgomery on December 24, 1964. They were later divorced.

“RL”, as he was affectionately known to his friends and relatives, confessed Christ in his early childhood and was baptized at West Hill C.M.E. Church in Durant, Mississippi. He was educated at Balters School in Holmes County, Mississippi. In 1952, he moved to Detroit, Michigan. While residing in Detroit, he was employed at American’s automaker: Detroit-Chrysler. However, because of Detroit continuous economic hardships in the 1950s, Richard decided to leave Detroit and move to Waterloo, Iowa. In a short time after arriving in Waterloo, Iowa, he was hired at the John Deere Waterloo plant, retiring in 1990 after 30 years of dedicated employment. Before his death, Richard was a longtime member of Payne Memorial AME Church located in Waterloo, Iowa.

After retirement, Richard’s hobbies included hunting, bicycling, as well as walking at the Young Arena for exercise. His favorite pastime also included spending quality time on the weekends with his brothers (Sammie and Ira) at their favorite restaurant -Perkins, usually once per month. He had a special bond with his daughter Angela; together they could be found just about anywhere, especially over the last few years of his life, like a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

A special thank you goes out to Richard’s caregiver Queen, who was faithfully by his side over the last several years.

Richard leaves to cherish his memories, his two daughters—Angela (Darnell) Jones; Donita (Terry) Starks all of Waterloo, Iowa; three sons: Eddie (Genet’) Frizell, Loretto, Minnesota; Marvin Frizell, Grand Prairie, Texas; Ricky Robinson (Minneapolis, Minnesota); and two brothers: Ira (Bonnie) Frizell; and Sammie (Ruthie) Frizell all of Waterloo, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Connie Broady; ten brothers: Sylvester Jr. Frizell, Johnie Frizell, Frank Frizell, Isaiah Frizell, and David Frizell; and four sisters: Lizzie Hurt, Jessie Frizell, Maxine Jones; and Amy Mae Cobbins.

Wake services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. with 6:00 P.M. time of sharing at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile Street, Waterloo, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 1728 Dearborn Ave., Waterloo, Iowa 50707 where they will receive friends.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements, 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.