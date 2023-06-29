October 13, 1941-June 25, 2023

Richard Lee Kemming, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on June 25, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Dick was born October 13, 1941, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Chris and Margaret (Boldt) Kemming. He graduated from Wartburg College in 1964 with a degree in economics and received his law degree from Valparaiso University in 1967.

Dick spent his life in service to the public. He worked briefly as the county attorney of Bremer County after he returned from college. Dick worked for 26 years as a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Criminal Investigations. He also served as a Lt. Colonel in the National Guard from 1967 to 1994 as a JAG officer.

Dick enjoyed fishing, bird watching, reading, history, cribbage, and watching old TV shows.

Dick is survived by a brother Steve (Becky) Kemming of Waverly; a sister, Bonnie Calton of Coralville; and a sister, Becky (Jerald) Wyatt of Waverly; his nieces and nephews, Cindee (Tony Fanchi) Calton; Christine (Scott Wilbur) Calton; Sam (Nate Flaherty) Kemming: Ben Wyatt; Kaylee Kemming and Chris Kemming; his grand nieces, Penelope Calton-Wilbur, and Macara Kemming-Flaherty, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kemming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jane Kemming, a brother, Mike Kemming, and a brother-in-law, John Calton.

In accordance with Dick’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187