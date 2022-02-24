July 1, 1942-February 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Richard Lee “Dick” Daniels, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. He was born July 1, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clyde and Betty Maxine (Stutt) Daniels. Dick was a 1962 graduate of Waterloo West High School. He married Nancy Brown on August 2, 1963 in Cedar Falls. Dick worked at John Deere for 37 years, and at City Service, Texaco & DX gas stations, all in Waterloo. He also worked at Iowa Golden Dairies in Waterloo. Dick was a crew member on the Ed Sanger Late Model Dirt Track Racing Team for 40 years, and was a member of UAW Local 838.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Jim) Lenius of Waterloo and Staci (Steven) Jones of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brandie & Levi Lenius of Waterloo, and Sierra, Savannah & Sebastian Jones of Cedar Falls; five sisters, Marie Daniels, Ethel Gates, Phyllis (Dave) Morehouse, Anita Kinard and Debbie Daniels, all of Waterloo, and a brother-in-law, Jesse Gonzales, of Cedar Falls.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and wife; four brothers, Lyle, Clyde Jr., Keith & Ronnie Daniels, and a sister, Bonnie Gonzales.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Washington Chapel Cemetery, rural Janesville. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.