Richard L. Storlie
Richard L. Storlie

Richard L. Storlie, 71. Passed away October 30, 2020, after a long illness and was cremated. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Tina, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.

