Richard L. Roethler

(1932-2020)
NEW HAMPTON — Richard “Rich” L. Roethler, 87, of Fayetteville, Ga., died Wednesday, June 10, at Southwest Christian Hospice.
Richard Leonard was born July 27, 1932, in Ionia, to Florian and Irene (Brown) Roethler. He married Mary Lou Knipp on July 23, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Richard served in the US. Army during the Korean War from Jan. 15, 1952, to Oct. 27, 1954, and spent many years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He farmed for many years and worked at John Deere in Waterloo, White Tractor in Charles City, and the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired.
Survivors: his wife; children Theresa (Gary) Teramae of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Gary Roethler of Kansas City, Kan., Edward (Deborah) Roethler of Peoria, Ill., Randy (Nel) Roethler of Metamora, Ill., Tamara Vorwald of Fayetteville, Ga., and Jacqueline (Steve) Ross of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Arthur, Vincent, Jeremy, Austin (Stacey), Raquel, Danielle, Kate and Claire; great-grandchildren Riley and Willow; a sister, Florine “Tootie” Necas of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jerry; his parents; brothers Russ, Joe, Art and Ronny; sisters Ramona, Adeline and Angeline, both in infancy; brothers-in-law Bernard Necas and Duane Gerhard; and a nephew Brian Necas.
Services: Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in North Washington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. scriptural wake service. Visitation will also be for an hour before the Mass on Monday.
Memorials: to Southwest Christian Hospice in Union City, Ga.
Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
His many hobbies included fishing, hunting, farming, gardening, camping, mechanical work, playing cards, playing checkers and reading. Rich loved spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and his goal was to make you laugh.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.