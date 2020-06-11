Richard L. Roethler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

NEW HAMPTON — Richard “Rich” L. Roethler, 87, of Fayetteville, Ga., died Wednesday, June 10, at Southwest Christian Hospice.

Richard Leonard was born July 27, 1932, in Ionia, to Florian and Irene (Brown) Roethler. He married Mary Lou Knipp on July 23, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Richard served in the US. Army during the Korean War from Jan. 15, 1952, to Oct. 27, 1954, and spent many years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He farmed for many years and worked at John Deere in Waterloo, White Tractor in Charles City, and the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired.

Survivors: his wife; children Theresa (Gary) Teramae of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Gary Roethler of Kansas City, Kan., Edward (Deborah) Roethler of Peoria, Ill., Randy (Nel) Roethler of Metamora, Ill., Tamara Vorwald of Fayetteville, Ga., and Jacqueline (Steve) Ross of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Arthur, Vincent, Jeremy, Austin (Stacey), Raquel, Danielle, Kate and Claire; great-grandchildren Riley and Willow; a sister, Florine “Tootie” Necas of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.