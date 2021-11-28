Richard L. Mehlert

August 20, 1939-November 23, 2021

Richard L. Mehlert, 82, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Oelwein Health Care Center, Oelwein.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein or the American Cancer Society.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

Richard Lewis Mehlert was born on August 20, 1939, in Garrison, Iowa the son of Henry & Frieda (Weiss) Mehlert. He graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School, Buckingham, Iowa, in 1959. Richard was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Holden on March 26, 1969, in Oelwein, Iowa. Richard worked for John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Richard was very dedicated to taking care of his wife and his son until the time of their passing.

Richard is survived by his brother: John (Garnet) Mehlert; sister: Marilyn (David) Soden; 2 sisters-in-law: Shelby Slaughter and Ruth Ann Holden; brother-in-law: John “Jackie” Holden; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Marilyn; son: James; brother: Donald Mehlert; sister: Phyllis Wyatt; and nephew: Andrew Soden.