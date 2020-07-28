Richard L. Gerstenkorn Sr.

WATERLOO—Richard LeRoy Gerstenkorn Sr. was born on December 8, 1936, in New Hampton, the son of August and Lydia (Christoph) Gerstenkorn. Richard graduated from Waterloo East High in 1954. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea and the east coast. On February 28, 1958, Richard was united in marriage to Janet Kae Hanks. The couple made their home in Waterloo. Richard worked for Chamberlin Manufacturing for a short time before working at the US Post Office as a supervisor for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He loved walleye fishing, hunting, trap shooting, and traveling to northern Minnesota. He was a member of the Cedar Falls Gun Club, Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion. Richard died at the age of 83 on July 25, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Donald James Gerstenkorn; and a sister, Nancy Rookaird. Richard is survived by two sons, Richard Gerstenkorn Jr. of Waterloo and Dale Gerstenkorn of Waterloo; a brother, William Gerstenkorn of Waterloo; a sister, Linda Weitl of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren, Jenifer (Tony) Smith of Cedar Falls, Heather Gerstenkorn of Waterloo, Dale Gerstenkorn Jr. of Elk Run Heights, and Elizabeth Gerstenkorn of Waterloo; and three great grandsons, Blake Smith, Kaedyn Smith, and Cameron Gerstenkorn. The funeral will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138. The visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. www.parrottandwood.com