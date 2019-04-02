{{featured_button_text}}
Richard L. "Dick" Phillips

Richard L. "Dick" Phillips

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Richard LeRoy “Dick” Phillips, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 31, at Ravenwood Nursing Home under UnityPoint Hospice.

He was born March 23, 1937, in Creston, son of Gail and Opal Wycoff Phillips. He married Karen Carlson of Cedar Falls on July 3, 1964.

Dick attended Valley High of West Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and later in the U.S. Army from 1960-63. He worked for John Deere for 30 years, retiring from the Engine Works in 1993. He drove a school bus for the Cedar Falls Schools for 17 years, retiring in May 2014.

Survived by: his wife of 54 years; a son, Brian of Waterloo; a daughter, Cindy (Dan) Rolow of Slater; two grandchildren, Stephanie of Des Moines and Jack of Eugene, Ore.; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Allen of Winterset; a brother, Galen (Carol) of Missouri; a niece, Sandy of Lorimor; a brother-in-law, Roger Carlson of Cedar Falls; and his best buddy, his dog Miss Dakota.

Preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents; a nephew, Bobbie Allen; brother-in-law, Bob Allen; mother- and father-in-law, Clair, Helen Carlson; and three dogs, Beau, Julius and Barkley.

Celebration of Life: will be hosted by the family at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Dick loved the Hawkeyes, fishing and golfing with his buddies; he was proud of his hole-in-one at South Hills. He liked driving the school kids to sporting events, eating out at Texas Roadhouse, 63 Diner, Applebees and Wishbone, and especially the last five years going to the casino.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard L. "Dick" Phillips
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments