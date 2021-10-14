September 11, 1929-October 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Richard L. “Dick” Kerns, 92 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

He was born Sept. 11, 1929 in Fairbank, son of Laurence and Letha Damon Kerns. He married Darlene C. Bernard June 27, 1953 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death Nov. 20, 1978. He married Joan Schares Kafer Aug. 1, 1980 in Waterloo.

Dick honorably served our country in the US Navy as an electrician Mate 3rd Class from Dec. 28, 1950 to Oct. 15, 1954, during the Korean War, on the USS Shields Escort Ship-DD569.

He was employed with the City of Waterloo as a fire equipment operator for 27 years, retiring as a lieutenant, in 1986. After retirement, he and his wife owned and operated Design Studio until 2004.

Dick stayed active volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul and Cedar Valley Food Bank, and was a member of Knights of Columbus and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714, Gilbertville, where he was Past Commander.

Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; his loving family, David (Kimberly) of Minneapolis, Ann (Curt) Baumgartner of Denver, Beth (Randy) Sadd of Waterloo, Steven (Sheila) Kerns of Waterloo, Lisa (Bill) Hadaway of Sheldahl, Julie (Jim) Jensen of Denver, Kathy (Randall) Wood of Waterloo, Keri (Scott) Vanhorn of Waverly, Jill (Matt Morgan) Berger of Waterloo, and Jennifer (Dennis) Wilson of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren with one on the way; five sisters, Dorothy (Jim) Wilson of Waterloo, Karen Perkins of Denison, Texas, Yvonne Brown of Hazelton, Susan Lindsteadt of Texas, and Joyce Bowden of Texas.

Preceded in death by: his first wife; a son, Tony Kerns; two brothers, Gene and Jerry Kerns; three sisters, Patricia Perry, Joan Gutknecht and Colleen Hamilton.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 714, Gilbertville and the US Navy Honor Guard. The mass will be live streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsaramentchurch/.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Food Bank, Honor Flight or the church.

