Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard L Carstens

Richard Carstens

WATERLOO — Richard L. Carstens, 62, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Aug. 25.

He was born Jan 22, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Bill and Lois Carstens. He married Karen J. Thoma on Nov. 6, 1976.

He graduated in 1974 from Perry High School.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Tom; two brothers, Mike and Jeff; a sister, Kerry; and two grandchildren, Ava and Evan.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Thoma Farm at 3223 E. Donald St., Waterloo. There will be a cremation, with no funeral planned immediately.

Memorials: may be directed to his home at 1728 E. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo 50702.

Rick loved watching his grandchildren grow, marking their height on a closet door with each visit. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Iowa football.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard L Carstens (1956-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments