Richard Kubu, 76, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Rich was born September 13, 1943, at home on the family farm in Dysart, Iowa, the son of Leander and Marie (Breja) Kubu. He was raised and educated in the Dysart community, living on a farm southeast of town. He graduated from Dysart High School in the class of 1962 and continued his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. On April 25, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judy Hook in Des Moines. They made their home in Cedar Rapids where he began his well-respected career and worked for Wilson & Co., and later as a feed broker at Jones and Coontz Co. until moving to Winona, Minn., in 1991, where Rich worked for LaCrosse Milling. In 2000, Rich and Judy moved to Sandusky, Ohio where he worked for Hansen-Mueller until his retirement in 2013. After his retirement, he moved to Cleveland Heights, Ohio with Andrea Morris and they spent a majority of their time traveling extensively and visiting friends and family.