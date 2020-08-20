(1943-2020)
Richard Kubu, 76, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Rich was born September 13, 1943, at home on the family farm in Dysart, Iowa, the son of Leander and Marie (Breja) Kubu. He was raised and educated in the Dysart community, living on a farm southeast of town. He graduated from Dysart High School in the class of 1962 and continued his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. On April 25, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judy Hook in Des Moines. They made their home in Cedar Rapids where he began his well-respected career and worked for Wilson & Co., and later as a feed broker at Jones and Coontz Co. until moving to Winona, Minn., in 1991, where Rich worked for LaCrosse Milling. In 2000, Rich and Judy moved to Sandusky, Ohio where he worked for Hansen-Mueller until his retirement in 2013. After his retirement, he moved to Cleveland Heights, Ohio with Andrea Morris and they spent a majority of their time traveling extensively and visiting friends and family.
Rich will be remembered as a hard-working father and fun-loving grandfather who always had a funny one-liner ready. In his younger years, he enjoyed golf and fishing and was an avid pickle ball player after he retired. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, walking his dog Arlo, any sort of home improvement, and was an all-around Jack of all trades who could “fix anything with a pen cap.”
Rich was preceded in death by his father, Leander and mother, Marie, and his wife, Judy. He is survived by a son, Christopher (Sangpen) of Bozeman, Mont; a daughter, Melissa (Tim) Yuzeitis of Big Timber, Mont.; grandchildren, Zachary and Cecilia Kubu (their mother, Cindy), Kaitlyn, Madelyn, and Lauryn Yuzeitis; sisters Norma Henderson and Carma Kubu; his partner Andrea Morris, and her children Shannon and Lincoln and grandchildren Ruby, Vivian, and Victor; and the final member of the Fabulous Four – Donna Grimm.
Memorials may be directed to the family – PO Box 1545, Big Timber, MT 59011.
Visitation will be held at Overton Funeral Home in Traer on Friday, August 21, from 1 to 3 pm Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is in charge of arrangements. 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.