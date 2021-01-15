Richard James Ortner

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church YouTube page. Visitation will be Sunday, January 17th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., where there will be a rosary at 3:00 p.m. and vigil service at 6:00 p.m. There will be visitation for an hour before services Monday at the church as well. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to, St. Athanasius Church and St. Athanasius School in Jesup or to the Bosco System in Gilbertville. Online condolences can be posted at www.White-MtHope.com