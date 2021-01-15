February 19, 1932-January 13, 2021
Jesup—Richard James Ortner, 88 years old of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church YouTube page. Visitation will be Sunday, January 17th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., where there will be a rosary at 3:00 p.m. and vigil service at 6:00 p.m. There will be visitation for an hour before services Monday at the church as well. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to, St. Athanasius Church and St. Athanasius School in Jesup or to the Bosco System in Gilbertville. Online condolences can be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Richard was born February 19, 1932, near Dunkerton, IA, the son of Matthew Mathias Ortner and Margaret (Brown) Ortner. On November 28, 1959, he was united in marriage to Coleen Ann Slater at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Richard began working on the farm at an early age and then worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for a time before spending 30 years working at John Deere. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and was also the recipient of a 50 yr. sobriety coin from Alcoholics Anonymous in Jesup. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and loved his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by five daughters, Karen Ferris of Jesup, Lisa Ortner of Washburn, Linda (Steve) McGarvey of Jesup, Lori (Ray) Fox of Gilbertville, Julie (Todd) Lincoln of Independence; six sons, Kevin (Pam) Ortner of Jesup, Jeff Ortner of Jesup, Mike (Laurie) Ortner of Shellsburg, Chris (Lesley) Ortner of Gilbertville, Brian (Jessica) Ortner of Jesup, Joseph (Ashley) Ortner of Gilbertville; 26 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one sister, Helen Weber of Raymond, IA.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Coleen, in 2003; his parents; 2 brothers, Robert in infancy and John Francis Ortner; and 4 sisters, Kathleen Sorenson, Dorothy Youngblut, Delores Kimmel and Mary Knebel.
