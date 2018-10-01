Richard James “Jim” Babcock

WATERLOO — Richard James “Jim” Babcock, 86, of St. Pete Beach, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 27, in Cedar Falls of congestive heart failure.

He was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Waverly, to Dick Orlando and Mary Agnes (Harrington) Babcock. He married Naomi LaVerne Thompson on Feb. 3, 1956. She preceded him in death May 6, 2018.

He was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp, as a helicopter pilot and mechanic during the Korean War. He worked at Viking Pump and John Deere, where he retired in 1992. The couple loved to vacation in Florida and purchased their first condo there in 1987. They moved there permanently in 1994 after they both retired.

Survived by: a daughter, Sandra “Sandi” Jakel (Russell Frisch) of Raymond; a granddaughter, Melissa “Missie” Jakel of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Robert of Cedar Falls and Michael (Christine) of Houston, Texas; a sister, Coleen Ackerman of Shell Rock; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and a son, Randall J. Babcock.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 3305 Terrace Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Celebration of Life: for Jim and his wife, Naomi, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, with military honors at 2 p.m.

He was an avid golf player and enjoyed going on cruises. He was a member of the American Legion, the Elks, and the Amvets. He won a pretty baby award.

