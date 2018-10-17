CEDAR FALLS — Raymond John Stickfort, 94, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, Oct. 13.
He was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Holland, son of Jacob and Fannie (Itzen) Stickfort. On May 13, 1950, he married Henrietta Rand in Waterloo. She died July 11, 2016.
Ray served the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945, serving in the South Pacific during World War II with the 41st Infantry division. He worked for Rath Packing Co., Don Gardner Construction, Wendall Lockard Construction, Hawkeye Steel and later as a head carpenter for the Cedar Falls Schools for over 20 years, retiring in 1989. Ray also owned and worked in construction with his father and brother Jake with Stickfort Construction.
Survived by: two daughters, Leanne (Danny) Coonley of Clarksville, and Letha (Jack) Feeney of Omaha, Neb.; two sons, Loren Stickfort of Clear Lake, Calif., and Lynn (Beverly) Stickfort of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; four grandchildren, Paul (Shelly), Brandon (Melissa) and Anthony (Jessie) Knudsen and Lisa Maes; 11 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Olivia, Ron, Tristen and Colin Knudsen, Landon Monroe, Dane and Kasey Cardenas, Izaiah and Aashia Maes and Nikkolous Castro; and a great-great-grandchild, Baby Cardenas.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Jake and LaVerne; two sisters, Vonna Mae Eischeid, and baby sister Margaret Mae.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in the Holland Cemetery (Friedof Cemetery). Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Richardson Funeral Service, and for one hour before services at the church. Military honors will be provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Army National Guard.
Memorials: may be directed to Visiting Nursing Association, the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49-Honor Guard, Patriot Riders or the family.
Condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Ray loved to joke and have fun. He liked everyone and was loved by everyone. He enjoyed garage sales, swap meets, wood carving and all his animals.
