Richard J. Kidd
Richard J. Kidd

June 3, 1937-August 6, 2021

Richard J. Kidd was born June 3, 1937 in Escanaba, MI: the son of Michael and Irene (Dart) Kidd. He married Mary VanCampenhout on September 14, 1947 in Green Bay, WI. Richard retired in 1994 after 36 years with Osco Drug. He enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time with his family.

Richard passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at home at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Kidd; mother, Irene Kidd; a son Edward Joseph; a daughter Susan Irene; brothers: Michael and Robert and a sister, Betty. Richard is survived by a son Rich (Cathy) Kidd of Dallas, TX; a daughter Nancy Pherigo of Waterloo; two grandchildren: Caitlin (Alec) Evans and Taylor (Isiah Jackson) Pherigo; two great-grandchildren: Aubrianna and Liana; one great-grandchild on the way, Emma Jayne a brother, Francis and a sister, Fran.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

