(1946-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Richard J. “Dick” Clark, 72, of La Porte City, died Monday, Jan. 21, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Independence, son of John and Elizabeth (Reck) Clark. He married Ria Visser on Jan. 7, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Dick graduated from Jesup High School in 1964. He joined the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Vietnam. He farmed with his dad and brother and more recently his son for many years near La Porte City.
He was a member of the La Porte City American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Michelle (Kevin) Keegan of La Porte City, Kristie (Chad Weber) Clark of Brandon and Shane (Cathy) Clark of La Porte City, five grandchildren, Christian Keegan, Avery and Gavin Weber and Aidyn and Elisabeth Clark; a stepgrandson, Brad Miller of La Porte City; and a sister, Susan (Keith) Werning of Van Horn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Robert Clark
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with family burial at a later date at West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 24, at the La Porte City Funeral Home
Memorials: will be directed to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Family, collecting farm implement toys and his grandchildren were a big part of his life.
