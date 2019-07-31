Richard J. “Dick” Bennett Jr.

(1925-2019)
NASHUA — Richard John “Dick” Bennett Jr., 93, of Nashua, died Saturday, July 20, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.
He was born Aug. 5, 1925, in Independence, son of Richard and Madline (Butke) Bennett. On Jan. 13, 1947, he married Helene Bloom. To this union, three children were born. She died Sept. 20, 1971. He married his wife, Merle, on May 5, 1972, in Mason City. She preceded him in death in 2016.
He graduated from Nashua High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Dick worked at Hydrotile in Nashua and owned and operated Bennett’s Sport Shop Tavern for many years. Dick then took a position with White Farm in Charles City, working there for a couple years before starting with Koehring in Waverly, working as a welding engineer. He retired from the company in 1986.
He was a member of the Little Brown Church, the Nashua VFW and the American Legion.
Survived by: his children, Connie (Ted) Halter of Sun City, Calif., Larry (Jan) Doyle of Hinkley, Minn., Lorene Hirsch of Nashua and Lynn Doyle of Cedar Falls; a brother, Robert Bennett of Mason City; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Don Hirsch of Charles City.
Preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Helene; second wife Merle; a son in infancy; two sons, Richard J. Bennett III and Tim Bennett; and a sister, Joan Cason.
Private family burial: will take place at a later date. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in Nashua is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Dick and Merle lived life to the fullest going on many different trips around the United States and spending many winters in Florida and Arizona. Other than traveling, Dick spent time woodworking and working with stained glass. He enjoyed model railroads and would build tracks along with scenery to go with.
