February 21, 1935-April 22, 2023

WATERLOO-Richard J. Clabby, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo.

He was born February 21, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, son of Francis and Pearl (Bloes) Clabby. He graduated from East High School in Waterloo. Richard married his first love, Donna Hickey on May 8, 1954 in Waterloo.

Richard loved the food business, from meat cutter at Highland Super Value, Gus Glazer Meats and Hickey’s Restaurant. After his in-laws closed Hickey’s, he went to work for Clute Painting & Decorating. While working with Clute’s, he was severely burned in an industrial accident. The strength and fortitude of Richard and the care he received from Donna and The University of Iowa burn center, were the reason for his survival. After years of more than 36 reconstructive surgeries in Iowa City, the Lord brought Dad home to his family.

When Richard could not return to his job, he along with Donna and daughter Ann started Clabby Catering Service. Cedar Valley enjoyed many catering events by Clabby Catering. Included were rock concerts at UNI, many visiting dignitaries and business and personal celebrations of all types. After they retired, dad would very much enjoy helping folks with little construction projects. Food and construction were his favorites.

He loved to hear what was happening in the lives of his children. Weather it was about his family, jobs, life’s praises and struggles and most of all grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He always had a listening ear. And then he’d gently say …

“But remember the Lord has always and will continue to take such loving care of us” or his funnier reminder after listening quietly, “Call me tomorrow and we will go over things you were worried about and see how many were never worth the worry”, oh such wisdom!!

He is survived by two sons, Mike (Casey) of Sugar Grove, IL and Dave (Lori) of Waterloo; a daughter Ann (Brian) Satterlee of Hudson; five grandchildren, Courtney (C.C.) Bortle of Cedar Rapids, Tim Clabby of Dallas, TX, Kyle Clabby-Kane and Reed Clabby of Waterloo and Cameron Satterlee of Cedar Falls; eight great-grandchildren; a sister JoAnne of James, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna of 66 years, his parents, his step-father Don McDermott, brothers James and William; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Joann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, continuing for one hour before the service on Saturday. The mass will be livestreamed at: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live .

Memorials may be directed to the family.