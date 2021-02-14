Richard J. Buhr

Services will be held at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli at a later date. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Richard’s family. Please visit www.beckermilnesrettig.com for further details.

Richard John, son of Harry and Elizabeth (Henning) Buhr was born June 13, 1932, in Tripoli. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1950. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from November 5, 1952, until being honorably discharged on November 4, 1954. He was united in marriage with June Ryon in June of 1964 at the Methodist Church in Laurens, Iowa.

Richard was born into the car business. At the time of his birth, his grandfather, “Curly” Buhr owned and operated a Chevrolet dealership in Tripoli with Richard’s father, Harry Buhr. He spent his childhood working in the garage alongside his father and grandfather. Following his service in Korea, Richard returned to Buhr Chevrolet-Buick and took over ownership in 1966 when his father passed. He ran the dealership until his retirement in 2008. As a lifelong resident of Tripoli, he was deeply proud of the community and being able to maintain a main street business for so many years.