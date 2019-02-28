Richard Hanft

(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard Spencer “Dick” Hanft, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Feb. 22, at Ropers St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C., of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Washington, Iowa, son of Lloyd and Irma (Spencer) Hanft. He married Marlene K. Limbrecht on Oct. 2, 1982, in Denver, Iowa.
Dick graduated from Decorah High School in 1960 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. He was a supervisor at John Deere Co. for many years until his retirement in 2001.
He was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, where he served as board president and head of the maintenance committee.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Brian (Trendy) Hanft of Nora Springs, Eric (Suzi) Hanft of Mount Gilead, Ohio, Jason (Laurin) Hanft of Columbia, Mo., and Tyler Hanft of Des Moines; six grandchildren, Mason, Kiley, Emily, Katie, Ayden and Savara; and a brother, Roger Hanft of Gilbert, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Dick enjoyed spending time walking his dogs, listening to blues and jazz records and walking the beach hunting for shells and shark’s teeth with his wife on their home-away-from-home, Edisto Island. He brought his unique humor and joy to his family, friends and any strangers he happened to meet along the way.
