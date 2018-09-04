REINBECK — Richard Herman Winterroth, 82, of Reinbeck, died Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
He was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Oneida Township, Tama County, son of Harry and Marie (Schlopkohl) Winterroth. He married Barbara Ann Manfull on Oct. 6, 1956, in Traer.
Richard graduated from Dysart High School in 1954 and earned a B.S. in education from Iowa University and also played short stop on the Upper Iowa baseball team. He taught science education and math at New Providence Public Schools, where he also coached baseball and both boys and girls basketball. Richard retired from teaching and began his career with Pioneer Seed in Dysart and eventually was transferred to Pioneer in Reinbeck where he worked in quality control until retiring in 1997.
Richard also umpired baseball for the Reinbeck school system for several years. He was a member of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Lori (Mike) Harris of Papillion, Neb., Sherri (Greg) Selenke of Hudson, Shelli (Dan) Smoldt of Reinbeck and Staci (Pat) Braun of Van Meter; eight grandchildren, Morgan Harris, Jacob Smoldt, Joseph Smoldt, Maggi Braun, Jackson Selenke, Sophie Selenke, Emma Braun and John Braun; a brother, Duane Winterroth, and a sister, Zybel Abernathy, both of Vinton.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with a private family burial at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck is assisting the family.
Richard’s main joy was attending both his children and grandchildren’s sporting activities. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, working on his farm, tinkering in his garage, bird watching and had a true love for trees. Richard was a very humble man and always enjoyed hanging with his buddy Cocoa, his dog.
