Richard H. Jensen

(1947-2020)

WATERLOO -- Richard “Dick” H. Jensen, 72, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Waterloo, the son of Harold and Mary Gruver Jensen. He married Catherine “Kitty” Mrzlak on April 25, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo.

He was employed with John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 2009. Dick was a member of the local AMVETS, Sons of AMVETS and the Eagles.

Survivors: his wife, Kitty, of Waterloo; a daughter, Heather (Dustin) Rindels of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Lauren, Brayden, Whitney, and Josie all of Waterloo; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Paula) Jensen of Ocean Pines, Md., Jim (Cathy) Jensen of Waterloo, Jeff (Shannon) Jensen of Evansdale; many nieces and nephews, and granddog, Buddy.

Preceded in death by: his parents; sister-in-law, Deanna Jensen; a nephew, Tommy Jensen; a niece, Cari Tyler; and other members of the Mrzlak family.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family visitation will take place at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and a private family graveside service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: to the family.

Online Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Dick was a man of high spirits. He would do anything and everything for someone he loved and shared a special bond with his oldest granddaughter Lauren. Dick had a passion for his Corvette, Jeep and sports. He enjoyed cheering for the Hawkeyes, Steelers and watching college and high school wrestling.

