Richard H. Jensen

(1947-2020)

WATERLOO—Richard “Dick” H. Jensen, 72, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Waterloo, the son of Harold and Mary Gruver Jensen. Dick married Catherine “Kitty” Mrzlak on April 25, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo.

He was employed with John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 2009. Dick was a member of the local AMVETS, Sons of AMVETS and the Eagles.

Survivors: his wife, Kitty of Waterloo; a daughter, Heather (Dustin) Rindels of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Lauren, Brayden, Whitney, and Josie, all of Waterloo; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Paula) Jensen of Ocean Pines, Md., Jim (Cathy) Jensen of Waterloo, Jeff (Shannon) Jensen of Evansdale; many nieces and nephews; other Mrzlak family; and granddog, Buddy.

Preceded in death by: his parents; sister-in-law, Deanna Jensen; a nephew, Tommy Jensen; and a niece, Cari Tyler.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family visitation will take place at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and a private family graveside service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.