Richard H. Green

(1934-2020)

Richard Harry Green, 86, of Iowa Falls, previously of Hudson, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls, due to complications from leukemia while receiving hospice care.

Known affectionately as “Dick” by friends and family, he was born April 17, 1934, in Vinton, to Harry and Iva Green. Dick graduated from Geneseo High School in 1952 and Gates Business College, in Waterloo, in 1953. He married Thelma Walls in August 1953.

Dick enlisted and served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant (SSgt). After military service, he lived and worked on his family’s farms.

Dick loved to fly. He earned his private pilot license at just 16-years-old, and commercial rating two years later. He eventually became a helicopter pilot and established, owned, and operated Ritel Copter Service, Inc., in Hudson, for decades.