Richard H. Green
Richard H. Green

(1934-2020)

Richard Harry Green, 86, of Iowa Falls, previously of Hudson, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls, due to complications from leukemia while receiving hospice care.

Known affectionately as “Dick” by friends and family, he was born April 17, 1934, in Vinton, to Harry and Iva Green. Dick graduated from Geneseo High School in 1952 and Gates Business College, in Waterloo, in 1953. He married Thelma Walls in August 1953.

Dick enlisted and served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant (SSgt). After military service, he lived and worked on his family’s farms.

Dick loved to fly. He earned his private pilot license at just 16-years-old, and commercial rating two years later. He eventually became a helicopter pilot and established, owned, and operated Ritel Copter Service, Inc., in Hudson, for decades.

Dick is survived by his four children: Jean (Gary) Stinson, of Davenport; Tom (Jane) Green, of Iowa City; Rick (Carla) Green, of Hudson; Susan (Craig) Pippert, of Mason City; 11 grandchildren: Richard Green, Sally Cholewka, Jeremiah Moffitt, Michael Stinson, Briana Kottke, Brittney Pippert, William Green, Tyler Green, Katie Linder, Samantha Schroeder, and Haylee Green; 16 great-grandchildren; and his sister Carolyn Mumm, of Cedar Falls. Dick’s wife, parents, and two sisters preceded him in death.

Dick requested his body be donated to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for medical research. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Dick’s honor to Care Initiatives Hospice. To share a memory virtually and check for updated service information, please visit woodleyfuneralhome.com.

