Richard H. Ellsworth

Richard Harvey Ellsworth, 74, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Genesis Health System-East Campus, Davenport. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00, prior to the service. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant American Legion or a charity of the donor’s choice in Richard’s memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Jean; two brothers, Robert Ellsworth of Durant and William (Shirley) Ellsworth of Durant; and their special foreign exchange student, Jean Saslawsky of Paris, France; and many nieces and nephews.
