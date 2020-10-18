October 23, 1946-October 12, 2020
Richard H. “Dick” Richter, 73, of Evansdale, died Monday, October 12 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. He was born October 23, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Lester P., Sr. and Charlotte W. Stock Richter.
Dick graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Dick married Nancy Voorhees December 7, 1968 at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. He married Mary (Larsen) Newman, they divorced. Dick then married Joan (Watson) Lamphier; they also divorced. Dick worked for John Deere for 27 years retiring April 30, 2005. He was a member of UAW Local #838, Evansdale AMVETS Post #31, VFW Post #1623, attended and was a choir member at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, and volunteer firefighter for the Evansdale Fire Department.
Survived by: three daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Van Brocklin, Dunkerton‚ Wendy (Dave) Eldridge, Independence, Angela Barajas, Arlington; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Lester P. “Smiley” Richter, Jr., Belvidere, IL.
Preceded by: parents; son, Daniel Richter; first wife, Nancy.
Services: 11AM Monday, October 19 at Locke Funeral Home; Military Rites: Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and U.S. Naval Funeral Honor Guard; Visitation: One hour prior to the service; Memorials: Family; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
