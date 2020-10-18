Richard H. "Dick" Richter

Dick graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Dick married Nancy Voorhees December 7, 1968 at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. He married Mary (Larsen) Newman, they divorced. Dick then married Joan (Watson) Lamphier; they also divorced. Dick worked for John Deere for 27 years retiring April 30, 2005. He was a member of UAW Local #838, Evansdale AMVETS Post #31, VFW Post #1623, attended and was a choir member at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, and volunteer firefighter for the Evansdale Fire Department.