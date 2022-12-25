 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard H. Bergman

SUMNER-Richard H. Bergman, 90, of Sumner, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM-7:00PM, Monday, December 26th at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to SEMS or Memories are Forever, both in Sumner.

