WATERLOO — Richard ‘Griff’ Griffith, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at ManorCare Health Services following a short illness.
He was born July 21, 1931, in Des Moines, son of Charles and Amanda Conrath Griffith. Griff graduated from Mason City High School in 1949 and then attended Mason City Junior College. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He married Lois Ruth Gump on July 6, 1951, in Oakdale.
He operated Griff’s Deep Rock & Car Wash for 23 years from 1958-1981, and then was a service writer for Rydell Chevrolet’s Service Department, retiring in 1996. Griff attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and was a member of VFW Post 1623 and American Legion Post 138 for many years.
Survivors: his wife: Lois; two daughters, Catherine (Keith) Smith of Waterloo and Karen (Kevin) DeSerano of Evansdale; a son, Eric (Janae) Griffith of Ankeny; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Jensen, Thomas (Lacie) Westendorf, Amy (Jeremey) Stevens, Leah Smith, Adam Smith, Bradley (Liz) DeSerano, Jordan DeSerano, Kelli DeSerano, Danielle DeSerano, Cameron (Rachel) Griffith and Quincy Griffith; and nine great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Fletcher, Chase, Chloe, Mayson, Natalie, Neela, Peter and Gregory.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Jack, Don and Paul Griffith.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with a flag presentation by Offutt Air Force Base. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to the church and American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Griff enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended all their sporting events, school programs, and other activities. He was interested in genealogy research. He had also been named Man of the Year in 2017 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
