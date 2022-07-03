Richard George Seehusen

March 29, 1931-June 25, 2022

ALLISON-Richard George Seehusen, 91, of Allison, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Waverly Health Center.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. The Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison cared for Richard and his family.

Richard was born March 29, 1931, on a farm south of Allison, the son of George and Marie (Wilts) Seehusen. He was united in marriage to Rose Uhlenhopp on February 26, 1950. He attended country school and received his GED diploma at Allison High School. He and Rose were lifelong members of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

Richard worked for several farmers in his earlier years. Following their marriage, Richard and Rose farmed north of Allison and northeast of Maynard. Over the years he worked at Farmers Implement in Allison, John Treys fillings station, and for the USDA. Richard also worked for the Iowa Highway Department of Transportation in Black Hawk and Butler Counties as a secondary roads maintainer operator and mechanic for almost 30 years. After Richard’s retirement in 1992, he and Rose delivered motor homes throughout the U.S. and Canada for over 12 years.

Richard loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and attended many of their activities. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and liked puttering with engines and helping his son with demo cars.

Richard is survived by his son, Russell (Tonya) Seehusen, and grandchildren, Mitchell (Laikyn) and Nathan Seehusen, Hannah and Conner Freerks; daughter, Rhonda (Kevin) Edeker, and grandchildren, Cheere, Monica, and Jason (Karly) Edeker, and great-granddaughter, Emily Edeker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, parents, four sisters, two brothers, and granddaughter-in-law Whitney Seehusen.