Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard G. Nieman

Richard Nieman

WATERLOO — Richard George Nieman, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at Bridges Senior Living.

He was born July 4, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Vivian Nieman. He married Marlys Kraft on Nov. 21, 1964, in Waterloo. They renewed their vows Nov. 21, 2010, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo. Marlys died Jan. 11, 2011.

Richard received his GED from Hawkeye Community College and in 1998 received his Vocational Instructor Certificate at UNI. He was employed with John Deere for 40 years as a maintenance welder, retiring in Oct. 2010. He also taught welding for John Deere, Hawkeye Community College and UNI. While at John Deere, Richard was a rep for the Union Auto Workers, Local 838.

Survivors include: two daughters, Shelda (Tim) Sawyer and Peggy (Brad) Lewis, both of Waterloo; a son, Robert Nieman of California; five grandchildren, Megan (Eugene) Shevekhman, Robert Nieman, Natasha Nieman, Corey Lewis and Taylor Fleege; three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Caleiyah and CaDainia; five brothers, Ted, Steven, Tom, Ralph Jr. and Tim, all of Waterloo; five sisters, Lynda Eastman of Georgia, Jeanie Heins of Waterloo, Nancy Spooner of Waverly, Sandy Holm and Debra Young.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a brother, Larry Gerstenkorn; three sisters, Billi Jo Puhl, Brenda Nieman and Leann Franco.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with burial in Washington Chapel Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home, continuing for one hour before services.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, UnityPoint Hospice or Ovarian Cancer Research.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard G. Nieman (1945-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments