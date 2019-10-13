(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard G. “Dick” Purdy, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Oct. 3 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born April 2, 1929, in Cedar Falls, son of Lester and Alice (Rose) Purdy. He married Eunice L. Berkland on June 10, 1950, in Cylinder. She died Sept. 15, 2013.
Dick earned his BA from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and his MA in counseling from State College of Iowa (UNI). He was a teacher of biology, geometry, algebra and physical education at Waterloo West High School for more than 30 years. Dick also coached sophomore track, football and basketball teams. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his daughter, Nancy (Paul) Christensen of Cedar Falls; his son, Joe Purdy of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; his brother, Robert (Bev) Purdy; and his daughter-in-law, Deb Purdy.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Dick was an avid Iowa Hawkeye sports fan. He enjoyed hunting, year-round fishing, trapping, spending summers in Minnesota, Alaska and Canada and he loved ice cream. He will be missed by his loving family and friends.
