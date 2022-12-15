February 6, 1943-December 12, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard G. Arenholz, 79 of Waterloo, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. He was born on February 6, 1943, son of George and Alberta (Testorff) Arenholz. He graduated from Orange Township School in 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State).

In 1967, Richard served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict, receiving the Commendation Medal.

On May 15, 1971, Richard married Patricia Van Cleave. They were married 51 years. The couple were blessed with two sons, Matthew, and Jason.

Richard obtained Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation in 1981. He began his career in insurance, working at Travelers Insurance Company in 1967, moved to insurance agency sales and service in 1976, then owning and operating with the Elliott-Hartman Agency in Waterloo, also operating Transportation Insurance Services in Des Moines, retiring in 2017. He was a board member at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital and the founder of the Loon Cup, at the Spooner Golf Club. He loved golf, photography, and spending time with his family, especially at their place on Spooner Lake in Wisconsin.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Matthew (Ashley) Arenholz of Marion, and Jason (Lisa) Arenholz of Waterloo; grandsons Maxwell and Jackson, Leland, Henry, and Theodore; sister Kathryn (John) Porter; stepsisters Terrie (Jerry) Dixon and Toni Andersen. Preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather Harry Thomas.

Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 16 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 17 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials be sent to the Alberta Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Allen Hospital Foundation.

Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park is handling arrangements. (319) 233-3146.