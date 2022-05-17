Richard Eugene Foote

November 26, 1935-May 10, 2022

Richard Eugene Foote, 86, of Sedalia MO, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. He was born on November 26, 1935 in Waterloo, IA the son of William Foote and Norma (Brunchen) Foote, who preceded him in death.

On October 10, 1954 in Waterloo, IA, he was united in marriage to Genevieve Elaine Appel, who resides in the home.

Richard was a graduate of East High School, Waterloo, IA. Richard worked for Titus Manufacture and was a very active leader of the United Auto Workers Union. He retired from the University of Northern Iowa in 1996. Richard served as President and Ritual team member at Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Waterloo, IA and was a member of the First Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, sports, fantasy sports with his kids, golf, and baseball. He also loved gardening and working outside in his garage.

Along with his wife he is survived by two sons, Russell Foote (Andrea) of Sedalia and Randy Foote (Dinah) of Columbia, MO; two daughters, Robin Duran (Joseph) of Waterloo, IA and Roxanne Bausch (Rusty) of Flander, NJ; a brother, Paul Foote (Mae) of Ceder Fall, IA; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant twin brother.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 11:00 a.m Monday, May 23, 2022 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia with Pastor Dennis Harper officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be in the New Barclay Cemetery in Jesup, IA at a later date

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel, 1001 South Limit, Sedalia, MO 65301.