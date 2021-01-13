May 11, 1934-January 10, 2021

Richard Eugene Cook, 86, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Services will be held 1 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Richard was born May 11, 1934, in Cedar Falls, IA, to Kenneth and Ina (Reece) Cook. He married Marlys Cook on August 22, 1954, at the Bethlehem Church in Cedar Falls, IA.

Richard is survived by his son, David (Cheryl) Cook of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Susan Cook of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Austin Cook, Anna Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys Cook; parents; brother, Robert Cook.

The family will receive friends from 12—1 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, American Lung Association. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.