May 11, 1934-January 10, 2021
Richard Eugene Cook, 86, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Services will be held 1 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Richard was born May 11, 1934, in Cedar Falls, IA, to Kenneth and Ina (Reece) Cook. He married Marlys Cook on August 22, 1954, at the Bethlehem Church in Cedar Falls, IA.
Richard is survived by his son, David (Cheryl) Cook of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Susan Cook of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Austin Cook, Anna Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys Cook; parents; brother, Robert Cook.
The family will receive friends from 12—1 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, American Lung Association. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.