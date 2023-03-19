Richard Eugene Brown

July 5, 1940-March 1, 2023

EVANSDALE-Richard Eugene Brown, 82 of Evansdale passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice, in Waterloo surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waterloo on July 5, 1940, the son of Myron and Arlene (Bruns) Brown. He married Jeanne Palmby on September 17, 1958 and they were married almost 50 years when she passed away in 2008.

Richard retired from John Deere's in 1996 after 31 years. He was known for his sense of humor and making people laugh. He was happiest when hanging out with his family, going to car shows and listening to blues and

country music.

Left to cherish his memories include his children: Richard (Lita) Brown, Jr., Vicki (Troy), Atkinson, Suzan (Jeff) Ritter, Pamela (Daniel) Morehouse;. 8 grandchildren: Jeremy (Breann), Renner, Beau (Heather) Brown, Brandon Brown, Brittany (John) Burmaster, Dalton Morehouse, Joseph (Leah) Renner, Breanna (Dylan) Stephenson, Samantha Atkinson and 13 great grandchildren: Harper & Jack Renner, Avani & Ford Brown, Isaiah & Elijah Brown, Presley & Mildred Renner, Johnny & Mack Burmaster and Shay DeHaven, Everette & Juliana Stephenson. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers.

A celebration of Life will be held at 507 First Street, Evansdale on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please come and share your memories.

Richard's family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Mercy One Medical Center, and Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo. The staff support at both facilities was outstanding.