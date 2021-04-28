 Skip to main content
Richard E. Rice Jr.
November 9, 1948-April 26, 2021

HAZELTON- Richard E. Rice Jr., 72, of Hazelton, IA, died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Unity Point—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Richard was born on November 9, 1948 in Prairie Du Chien, WI, the son of Richard E. and Inze M. (Hooser) Rice. He was raised and attended elementary school in Galena, IL. In the late 1950’s his family moved to Waterloo, IA following his fathers work with the railroad. He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo Columbus High School. On July 15, 1966, Richard joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War in the 1st Air Cavalry Division with the 101st Airborne. He received his honorable discharge on February 22, 1969 and returned to Iowa. In March of 1969 he married Patricia Gray at St. Nicholas’s Catholic Church in Evansdale, IA. They made their home in Evansdale and had two children together.

He is survived by his two children, Dawn Rice and Bob Rice, 4 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, Mary (Richard) Peyton, and Barb (Shane) Kendrick, a brother Dan (Kim) Rice, a sister-in-law, Lori Rice, and many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death his parents, Richard and Inze Rice, and two brothers, Wayne and Chuck Rice.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 30, from 3PM until 7PM at the AmVets Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale, IA.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

