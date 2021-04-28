Richard E. Rice Jr.

Richard was born on November 9, 1948 in Prairie Du Chien, WI, the son of Richard E. and Inze M. (Hooser) Rice. He was raised and attended elementary school in Galena, IL. In the late 1950’s his family moved to Waterloo, IA following his fathers work with the railroad. He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo Columbus High School. On July 15, 1966, Richard joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War in the 1st Air Cavalry Division with the 101st Airborne. He received his honorable discharge on February 22, 1969 and returned to Iowa. In March of 1969 he married Patricia Gray at St. Nicholas’s Catholic Church in Evansdale, IA. They made their home in Evansdale and had two children together.