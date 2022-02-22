August 1, 1936-February 20, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard E. King, 85, of Mallard Point, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 20 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 1, 1936 in Des Moines, son of Raymond and Beatrice Lovell Brice King. He married Joyce Louise Crowder on July 29, 1958 in Lancaster, Mo. She preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2005.

Mr. King was employed in the foundry as a core maker/finisher at John Deere for 42 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church, and the U.A.W. Steward and Committeeman and Executive Board Member at John Deere.

Survived by: a son, Rich (Julie) King of Waterloo; three daughters, Joni (Jim) Florey of Elk Run Heights, Sandra (Joe) Soldwisch of Waverly, Teressa (Donny) Scoggin of Evansdale; eight grandchildren, Steffanie (Greg) Brunson of Evansdale, Troy Scoggin of Elk Run Heights, Jacob (Jess) Adams of Waterloo, Amanda (David Strait) Watson of Jesup, Jennifer (Chris) Dumas of Dysart, Justin (Amber) Pippert of Dysart, Aaron (Tricia) King of Waterloo and Amber (Skyler Fairbanks) King of Evansdale; 15 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Rebecca Schroeder; and his sister, Betty Downing.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to the family.

