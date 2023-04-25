July 12, 1942-April 20, 2023

WATERLOO-Richard E. Brimmer, 80, of Waterloo, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Richard Eugene Brimmer was born on July 12, 1942 in Waterloo, to George and Betty (Bidwell) Brimmer. He worked for KW Electric in Cedar Falls until his retirement in 1992. He was united in marriage to Loretta Reavis on September 23, 1995.

He loved spending time with his family, fishing, boxing, and cars. He enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears and participating in the 4 Street Cruise in Waterloo.

Left to cherish Richard’s memory is his wife, Loretta; children, Jeff Graves, Scott (Chantilly) Brimmer, and Sara Brimmer; grandchildren, Tabitha Graves, Zack Graves, Tanaia Babcock (Mark Kuhlers), Cheyenna (Cody) Cook, Josie Brimmer (Josh Mason), Jack Brimmer, Joniz Brimmer; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry Brimmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Graves; and sister, Sandy Kezar.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

