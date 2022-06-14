June 21, 1946-June 11, 2022
Richard “Doc” Alan Jones, 75, passed away on June 11, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life open house will take place at a later date.
Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jones; his daughters Kristen Schutte of Gibson City, IL, and Maren (Joe) Mooney of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Mitchell Schutte, Nathan Schutte, Madelyn Schutte, Wesley Mooney, Charlotte Mooney, and Sabrina Mooney; sisters Kathy Hudnall and Cheryl Burkett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.
Richard was born June 21, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland. He graduated from Frederick High School, and he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Hood College. He earned a Certificate in Cardio-Pulmonary Technology from North Hennepin Community College and worked as a Perfusionist the majority of his 33-year career at Allen Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2013. Richard married Mary on July 7, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland. Richard enjoyed many hobbies during his life ranging from breeding and raising Dalmatians, playing golf, Civil War re-enactment, collecting wine and scotch, leather working, camping, cooking, playing with his grandkids and neighborhood kids, playing the mandolin and banjo, and fishing. He was truly a Jack of all trades and went “all in” for each hobby. His family will remember him most for his creative antics, mischief, jokes, and sarcasm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to the Allen Memorial Heart Foundation and Allen Hospice.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.