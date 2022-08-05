August 26, 1946-August 1, 2022

Richard “Dick” Wayne Blonigan, 75, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 surrounded by family. Dick was born on August 26, 1946 in Waterloo, IA to Virginia and Lester Blonigan. He began dating his bride, Cindy in 1965 and they were married on July 30, 1966.

Dick worked as a Glazer, beginning his career in Waterloo and later relocated to Des Moines, until his retirement in 2009. In his younger years, Dick was an avid bowler. On Sundays you could find him either at the Kansas Speedway or in his chair watching the NASCAR races. Dick and his family enjoyed spending time at their lake home boating. He had a love for fishing and had many stories of the memories he had made with friends and family on Lake Delhi. His pride and joy were his grandkids and his great-grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of 56 years; his sons, Richard (Tori) Blonigan II and Robert (Brenda) Blonigan; his grandchildren, Natalie (Nathan) German, Nic Blonigan, Lexie (Kurtis) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kaeson, and Sawyer German.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Lester Blonigan; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Larrine and Kenneth Mott.

Services will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.