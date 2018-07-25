Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard "Dick" W. Wren

WATERLOO — Richard W. Wren, 84, of Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 15, of cancer.

He was born Aug. 3, 1933, in St. Louis, son of Forrest and Bernice Wren. He married Carol Ray on June 14, 1952.

Dick was a self-employed insurance agent and lived in Waterloo until 1985.

He and Carol were members of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Denise Roepke; two sons, Randy and Bryan; three grandchildren, Doug and Leif Olson and Tara Olson; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Brandon Sutton, Elizabeth, Jordan and Hannah Olson.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Oro Valley, Ariz., with a private cremation and placement in the church columbarium.

Memorials: may be directed to Resurrection Lutheran Church for the Anna B. Lawrence food program.

Dick could fix anything. He was a wonderful, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

