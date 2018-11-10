(1940-2018)
CEDAR FALLS -- Richard “Dick” Vande Kieft, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Western Home Communities Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls.
He was born July 30, 1940, in St. Albans, W.Va., son of John and Ruth (Fridlington) Vande Kieft. He married Judy Rae Johnson on Jan. 8, 1966, in Preston, Minn. She died Nov. 4, 2018.
Dick graduated from Tracy High School in Tracy and the University of Northern Iowa. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Turkey and Hawaii. Dick worked at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo for 34 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1999. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, served on the Cedar Falls School Board for 31 years, as president and vice president for nine of those years. Dick was a member of the Central Rivers Area Education Agency Board of Directors and was on the board of directors of the Iowa Association of School Boards from 1993 to 2011. At the national level, Dick served as an Iowa representative to the NSBA Delegate Assembly and has served on both the Central Region and National Nominating Committees for NSBA directors and president.
Survived by: two daughters, Melanie (Mark) Banta of Ankeny and Michelle (Mike) Wood of Clive; his son, Jason (Cori) Vande Kieft, of Madison, Wis.; seven grandchildren, John and Sarah Banta, David and Anna Wood, Kira, Dylan and Eva Vande Kieft; and two sisters, Midge Wilson of Newton and Dorothy Vande Kieft of Pella.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three sisters, Helen Deaton, Mary Jemison and Barbara Ray; a nephew, Brian Smith; and a niece, Carolyn Arkema.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Christian Crusaders or the Cedar Falls School Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
