April 5, 1941—July 16, 2023

Surrounded by his family, Richard “Dick” Swanson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died after a brave four-year fight with cancer at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the age of 82.

Richard was born to Dena and Ivan Swanson in Cedar Falls on April 5, 1941. Both he and his wife, Karen (Juhl), graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the class of 1959. They then were married at the Little Brown Church on October 9, 1960. Upon having a family, Richard graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and established a 32-year career at John Deere.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing games, tinkering on cars and he could fix anything. He loved his cats and sweets. Richard thrived in the art of making deals! He and Karen spent many winters in Casa Grande, Arizona, California, and Florida. He loved his Corvettes, classic cars and going to car shows. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Corvette Club. Most of all he loved being with his family. Above all else, Richard was the pillar of his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Tammy (Steve) Ralph of Iowa City and Tracy Bright of Cedar Falls; grandsons, Jeremy (Misty) Ralph of Coralville, Derek (Marie) Ralph of Minneapolis, Nick Bright of Janesville, and Chris Bright of Waterloo; great-grandson, Christian Ralph of Coralville; and brother, Don Swanson of Cedar Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Swanson, and sister, Gloria Hansen.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 4:00—6:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial bench at the Western Home or to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.