March 10, 1935-January 28, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Richard “Dick” R. Pooley, 85, of Cedar Rapids, IA passed away January 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids.

Richard was born March 10, 1935 to S. Dwight and Helen (Borchard) Pooley in Greene, IA. He graduated from Greene High School in 1952. Following school, Richard was employed at Pooley Lumber CO. in Greene until entering into the U.S. Army in 1958, serving in the U.S. Army Air Defense Center, Fort Bliss, TX and the U.S. Army Reserve until 1963 when he returned home to help set up a hardware department at Pooley Lumber.

On June 12, 1966 Richard was united in marriage to Janice Homolar from Elberon. To this union a daughter, Dyanna Jean and a son, Justin Richard were born.

In June 1987 the family, including a Siberian Husky, Keesha, moved to DeWitt where they owned and operated a hardware store. In 1993 the family moved to Cedar Rapids where Richard worked for Payless Cashways Lumber until the year 2000. Dick and Jan also made their home in Richmond, VA and Philadelphia, PA until retirement and returned to Cedar Rapids.

Richard enjoyed taking road trips when time permitted.