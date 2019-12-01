{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Prestemon

Richard Prestemon

(1933-2019)

WAUKON — Richard “Dick” Gordon Prestemon, 86, of Waukon, died Nov. 24, at Keystone Care Center in Keystone.

He was born July 13, 1933, in Waukon, son of Arthur and Grace (Sherman) Prestemon. On Dec. 20, 1953, he married Diane Benedict at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waukon.

Survivors: two children, Kristin (Michael) Baxter of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Eric (Jodi) Prestemon of Dysart; six grandchildren, Justus and Preston (Andrea) Baxter, Chelsie (Darin) Schmidt, and Matthew, Garrett, and Conner Prestemon; six great-grandchildren, Aedric, Gryffin, Brixon, Bauer, Liberty, and Lyanna; and two brothers, John (Sheryl) Prestemon of Waukon and Dean (Jean) Prestemon of Ames.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon, with burial with military honors at Oakland Cemetery, Waukon. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon.

Online condolences at www.martinfunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Prestemon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments