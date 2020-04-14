Richard ‘Dick’ Platt
0 entries

Richard ‘Dick’ Platt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard J. Platt

Richard ‘Dick’ Platt

(1955-2020)

WATERLOO -- Richard J. "Dick" Platt, 65, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Dick was born March 11, 1955, in Dubuque, son of James A. and Phyllis H. Reimer Platt. He graduated from Central High School in 1973 and received a welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College. He married Lori Ann Siebel on Sept. 9, 1978, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center.

Dick was a heavy equipment operator at BMC Aggregates for more than 40 years; he retired in 2017.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Cory and Casey (Barb), both of Waterloo; a daughter, Hailey Pettit of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Rylee, Raeanne, Reed, Keegan, Emma, Olivia, Gabe and Danika; and his father of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his mother; a sister, Laurie Platt; and his bassett hound, Clyde.

Services: Private graveside services will be held with inurnment at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. There will be a public Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Memorials: to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Heart and Vascular Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, 52242 or the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50702, (319) 233-6138.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Following retirement, he loved to “gravel travel” around Iowa. He enjoyed nature, being outdoors, camping, feeding the birds and messing with the squirrels. Dick was good at tinkering with “hit and miss” engines. Most of all, he very much liked spending time with his family and especially the grandkids.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Platt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News