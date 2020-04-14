Richard ‘Dick’ Platt

(1955-2020)
WATERLOO -- Richard J. "Dick" Platt, 65, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Dick was born March 11, 1955, in Dubuque, son of James A. and Phyllis H. Reimer Platt. He graduated from Central High School in 1973 and received a welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College. He married Lori Ann Siebel on Sept. 9, 1978, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center.
Dick was a heavy equipment operator at BMC Aggregates for more than 40 years; he retired in 2017.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Cory and Casey (Barb), both of Waterloo; a daughter, Hailey Pettit of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Rylee, Raeanne, Reed, Keegan, Emma, Olivia, Gabe and Danika; and his father of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his mother; a sister, Laurie Platt; and his bassett hound, Clyde.
Services: Private graveside services will be held with inurnment at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. There will be a public Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Memorials: to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Heart and Vascular Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, 52242 or the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50702, (319) 233-6138.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Following retirement, he loved to “gravel travel” around Iowa. He enjoyed nature, being outdoors, camping, feeding the birds and messing with the squirrels. Dick was good at tinkering with “hit and miss” engines. Most of all, he very much liked spending time with his family and especially the grandkids.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.