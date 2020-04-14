Richard ‘Dick’ Platt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1955-2020)

WATERLOO -- Richard J. "Dick" Platt, 65, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Dick was born March 11, 1955, in Dubuque, son of James A. and Phyllis H. Reimer Platt. He graduated from Central High School in 1973 and received a welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College. He married Lori Ann Siebel on Sept. 9, 1978, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center.

Dick was a heavy equipment operator at BMC Aggregates for more than 40 years; he retired in 2017.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Cory and Casey (Barb), both of Waterloo; a daughter, Hailey Pettit of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Rylee, Raeanne, Reed, Keegan, Emma, Olivia, Gabe and Danika; and his father of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his mother; a sister, Laurie Platt; and his bassett hound, Clyde.

Services: Private graveside services will be held with inurnment at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. There will be a public Celebration of Life service at a later date.