December 21, 1944-November 19, 2022
WEST UNION-Richard “Dick” Miller of West Union, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19. Dick was born on December 21, 1944 at home in Elgin, IA to Richard and Velma (Gruver) Miller. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. He attended school and graduated from North High in West Union.
There will be a funeral service at Bethel Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00pm. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life will be at the West Union Fire Station from 2:00pm—5:00pm.
Full obituary can be found at http://www.iowacremation.com/ under Obituaries.
